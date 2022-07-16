Grantham Town lifted their first silverware of the season at a sun-bathed Meres stadium on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads took on fellow town side Harrowby United in the final of the South Kesteven Charity Cup and came out on top with a goal in each half

In a game without that many clear cut chances for either side, Grantham had the first opportunity in the fifth minute but Harrowby goalkeeper McGann tipped Tootle's dangerous cross-cum-shot over the bar

Jonathan Wafula (right) scored Grantham Town's opener early on. (58023862)

Town went in front two minutes later from a quick by Jonathan Wafula to which the Arrows were unable to respond and the Grantham number seven slotted home past McGann.

Harrowby had a chance to level on the quarter hour mark from a free kick on the edge of the box. Gurney curled the ball around the Grantham wall with his left foot by keeper Dan Haystead was quickly down to smother it to the ground.

Play was fairly evenly distributed between the two sides, with the Gingerbreads just edging it throughout.

Town went close to increasing their lead with a Cocks header that McGann caught at the near post and Leslie lofted a shot over the bar approaching the half hour mark.

Grantham's free kick specialist Leslie gave an example of his craft with five minutes of the first half remaining, but McGann somehow managed to paw the ball to safety.

Harrowby had a free kick on target a couple of minutes later but Haystead too managed to pull off a great save to deny Mustapha John.

The last action of the half saw Town's McGrady strike the Arrows bar from a header.

Despite the 15-minute break, which Grantham spent outdoors, the intense heat of the afternoon seemed to sap the strength of both sides in the second half, although astonishingly they seemed to revive as the second period went on.

McGann made a good save to deny Wafula a second, following a Wood corner kick.

Following a foul on Wafula, substitute Brad Munns' low free kick pierced the Harrowby penalty area but McGann dived low to his left to save.

The Gingerbreads finally made certain of the silverware when sub McRae finished off a well-worked move with little more than a tap-in.

With only five minutes remaining on the clock, there was no way back for the Arrows and a rousing victory for Grantham Town.