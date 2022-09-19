Northern Premier League East

North Shields 2

Grantham Town 0

By Graham Cowell

Grantham Town's unbeaten start to the league season ended in poor style at North Shields.

The home side were worthy winners with the Gingerbreads giving the ball up easily and failing to test Finlay Hodgson in the North Shields goal.

"It went wrong in both boxes today," said GingerbreadsmManager Matt Chatfield. "Defensively we made two errors and at the other end we could have played all day and not scored. We have got to be better than that."

The Gingerbreads had the better of the opening minutes. North Shields blocked the Gingerbreads attack after four minutes when Jonathan Wafula headed on a deep free kick. Matt Tootle and Harry Wood both fired just wide of the target as Grantham looked to take control of the game.

However, it was the home side who took control as Grantham failed to get a grip in the middle of the park.

The best move of the game on 19 minutes saw the hosts take the lead. Paul Van-Zandvelt spread the ball crossfield for Dan Turner. Turner found Jonathan Chrisp who took the ball in his stride and shot past Dan Haystead.

Grantham tried to hit straight back. Damien McCrory' s free kick was headed away from the danger zone. From the corner kick, Harry Wood shot just wide.

In the last minute of the first half, Grantham almost equalised. Wafula, Tootle and Kieran Hayes combined to set up Tootle, but his shot flew just wide.

The second half saw Grantham increasingly frustrated as North Shields worked harder and challenged more strongly than Town. However, it was the Gingerbreads who had the better early chances after the break.

Nathan Tyson held off a defender but lifted his shot over the bar after 52 minutes. Dan Cocks and McCrory both missed the target as Grantham tried to get back on level terms.

North Shields won most challenges as Grantham gave the ball away too easily and lost the physical challenges. As the second half wore on, North Shields seemed to be tiring but Grantham still looked second best.

The home side counter-attacked on 75 minutes and worked the ball through for Cameron Cunningham. The final ball was just too long for Cunningham and the chance was lost.

Wafula went the closest for Grantham, but he mishit his shot and it looped easily for Hodgson.

North Shields wrapped the game up four minutes from time. David Robinson got free behind the Grantham defence. He squared the ball for Brad Herd. Herd's first touch took the ball away from goal, but he got a shot away that beat the Grantham defence’ s attempts to recover and hit the back of the net to settle the game.