Grantham Town go into tomorrow’s always eagerly anticipated home game against FC United of Manchester on the back of another loss at Scarborough Athletic.

Two quick goals midway through the first half condemned the Gingerbreads to another defeat on the road on Saturday, to leave them still six points adrift at the foot of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene was philosophical about the result.

He said: “The first goal came from what should have been our throw-in.

“That deflated us, and they got a second quickly, which often happens.

“That was probably game over, but the boys kept at it in the second half.

“In the main we defended well and took the game to them in the first 25 minutes. We were dominating the game.

"We didn't take our chances when they came along, and they took their two chances.

"The second half was a bit of a non-event but the first half was really encouraging because obviously we've played a team that's in the play-offs and we competed well with them."

Tomorrow sees one of the Gingerbreads’ biggest annual matches in the visit of FC United of Manchester to The Meres – if only for the large travelling support the visitors usually bring, which Greene said he hoped the town of Grantham could equal, which would make for a really electric atmosphere.

Grantham beat FC United 1-0 away in October with a Jonathan Wafula goal, and to do the double would bring Town supporters some cheer.

FC United are currently ninth in the league but their Achilles heal appears to be winning games on the road, the Reds only having done so four times this season – the same statistic as the Gingerbreads' away win record so far.

Town boss Greene said: “We need wins desperately, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, whether it is FC [United], whether it's doing the double over them. We're in desperate need of points, so that's what we are trying to achieve Saturday.

"It's a completely different game [from October], our squad's changed significantly, their squad's changed significantly. So there won't be probably too many memories of that game back then."

FC United go into the game on the back of a 4-3 defeat at home to Whitby Town, a game which Greene went to watch on Tuesday night.

Greene said: "They'll just be determined to get on track and obviously we're in a relegation battle so we need the points; so, it’s all hands to the pump.”

Gingerbreads fans who missed the trip to the seaside on Saturday should get their first chance tomorrow to have a look at the side's new Brazilian signing, Juan Xavier.

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm. Get there early if you want a car parking space – and a burger!