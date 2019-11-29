Grantham Town go into tomorrow's (Saturday) game against Matlock Town after an enforced hiatus due to a waterlogged pitch at Whitby Town on Saturday.

It will also be the Gingerbreads' first home match since November 2 when they defeated Scarborough Athletic 2-1.

Town joint manager Paul Rawden said: “To have Saturday postponed was disappointing, we’d had a really good training session on Thursday night.

Grantham Town managers Russ Cousins and Paul Rawden. (22768282)

"With the FA Trophy defeat and the defeat at Nantwich, we were working hard to get that first away win of the season. The group were really pushing each other hard, they are a really good bunch of lads who want to succeed.”

“We’d got them to look at the highlights of the Nantwich match and to assess themselves. We asked to see what they could do to improve and what they felt they did well.Looking at training they’d really applied that.”

Looking to tomorrow's match, Rawden was under no illusion as to the challenge the Gladiators might provide.

He said: “Matlock have got a good side assembled by Steve Kittrick. When we went there towards the start of the season, they were top of the league.

"They’re now level with us, but they are on a really good run in the FA Trophy and have set up a first round tie with Chorley.”

Matlock have been hit by their experienced goalkeeper Jon Steward being handed a suspension due to a breach of an FA Betting rule. But they have brought in Dan Wallis who was on the books at Sheffield Wednesday.

Saturday's Whitby game will have to be re-arranged, most likely in midweek, and the Gingerbreads also have another couple of games to be shoehorned in.

Rawden said: "It's highly likely we'll now travel to Whitby on a Tuesday night, and our matches at Atherton Collieries and Warrington are still to be arranged.

"We'll have a few Tuesday night trips later on in the season."

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.

