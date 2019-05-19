A very exciting new football event will take place during the summer.

The inaugural South Kesteven Charity Cup football competition will take place in July.

Local football clubs from within South Kesteven were invited to participate, and a guest invitation was extended to Lincoln City FC.

Dave Philpotts, Sharon Haythorn, Ian Selby Mick Massingham and Graham Cowell. (10437990)

Harrowby United will host Grantham Town in one semi-final, whilst Bourne Town will play Lincoln City Academy.

Both games will be played on Saturday, July 13, with the final played the following Saturday.

SKDC Coun Ian Selby said: “A lot of effort has gone into this tournament and I’d like to express my thanks to the extremely helpful and enthusiastic members of the Cup Committee that was set up to organise the event.

"We are all looking forward to this and we are excited about the potential benefits that this tournament may have for our local football clubs and local charities.”

The tournament aims are to encourage grassroots football, supporting local clubs whilst raising important funds for local charities in the process. Each participating club will nominate a local charity of their choice.

South Kesteven District Council have been very supportive and this event has come about because of a contribution from Coun Selby’s allocated budget from the district council’s Ward Members Grant scheme.

The Cup Committee is seeking the support of any businesses that may wish to support the tournament with match day or match ball sponsorship, or with any other aspect of the event.

If you think you may be able to help, contact Dave on 07980 408366.