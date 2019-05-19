Grantham Town will play in first South Kesteven charity cup football event
A very exciting new football event will take place during the summer.
The inaugural South Kesteven Charity Cup football competition will take place in July.
Local football clubs from within South Kesteven were invited to participate, and a guest invitation was extended to Lincoln City FC.
Harrowby United will host Grantham Town in one semi-final, whilst Bourne Town will play Lincoln City Academy.
Both games will be played on Saturday, July 13, with the final played the following Saturday.
SKDC Coun Ian Selby said: “A lot of effort has gone into this tournament and I’d like to express my thanks to the extremely helpful and enthusiastic members of the Cup Committee that was set up to organise the event.
"We are all looking forward to this and we are excited about the potential benefits that this tournament may have for our local football clubs and local charities.”
The tournament aims are to encourage grassroots football, supporting local clubs whilst raising important funds for local charities in the process. Each participating club will nominate a local charity of their choice.
South Kesteven District Council have been very supportive and this event has come about because of a contribution from Coun Selby’s allocated budget from the district council’s Ward Members Grant scheme.
The Cup Committee is seeking the support of any businesses that may wish to support the tournament with match day or match ball sponsorship, or with any other aspect of the event.
If you think you may be able to help, contact Dave on 07980 408366.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.