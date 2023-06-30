After a successful season, two girls teams, U12 and U13, from Ropsley Colts travelled to play in an all-girls tournament arranged by Leicester City.

The sun was shining and it was rather warm but this didn’t stop the girls from having a fun and a thoroughly enjoyable day.

The tournament consisted of five games, made up of group stages, Europa League and Champions League semi-finals and finals.

Ropsley Colts Girls

Both teams went into the first game with real excitement. Both games were extremely close but both teams lost out to a single goal, losing 1-0.

The second game came thick and fast after the first, with the girls only having a five-minute break before playing again. With the girls getting used to tournament football, they went into the next game with a better understanding and this time both teams won 1-0.

In the third game, both teams were unlucky and lost their respective games against very good opposition who had clearly been together several years. No wins this round but with one of the goalkeepers sustaining an injury which took her out of the rest of the tournament, the teams worked well and showed great teamwork.

The coaches were notified that both teams finished third in their groups, However, a trophy was still to play for and both teams headed into their semi-final games full of excitement.

The U12 game went to extra time after a 2-2 draw after the full-time whistle but Colts managed to win their semi-final with a final score of 3-2. The U13s won their semi -final game with a well-earnt 1-0 win against a good opposition. Both teams did themselves proud by reaching a final.

The U12 final was close and tense all the way throughout the game and both teams had some good chances to win in normal time. The game however ended 0-0 which meant only one thing – a dreaded penalty shootout – but Ropsley emerged victorious to be crowned Europa League winners!

The U13s had a tough final game against a very good opposition but unfortunately lost 4-0. However, to be finalist runners-up is a credit to how far these girls have come this season.

For all the girls to come away with a medal each as finalists and the U12s a winner’s trophy is a huge achievement.

Coaches John Currall and Jason Smith were extremely proud of the teams and said the girls should be too. What an end to the season – a positive, fun and rewarding day. The efforts, commitment and teamwork they all put in on the day was amazing to see.

Ropsley Colts Football Club welcome new members from five-18 years. The U13 Girls and U14 Girls are looking for new players to join the squad for the upcoming season. Anyone interested in finding out more information, contact club secretary Charlotte Reeves at Ropsleycolts@live.co.uk