Kesteven Rugby Club opened its gates to 80 year seven and eight girls for a school development day.

The objective of the day was to introduce the girls to rugby and to develop their skills and understanding of the game.

The day - organised by PE teachers, and experienced players and coaches, Mark Sayle (Priory Ruskin Academy) and Jess Pearce (Spalding Academy) - featured schools from across the region - Priory Ruskin, Bourne Academy, Spalding Academy, Sir William Robertson, and Spalding High School.

The end of play at the year seven and eight girls school development day.

The girls learned to pass, evade, tackle and ruck with five RFU qualified coaches and players from Kesteven, Boston, Stamford and Bourne Rugby Clubs.

They then put their learnings into practice in a series of afternoon games.

They were incredibly receptive to the coaching, learned quickly and demonstrated impressive skills, far beyond their experience.

Using the tackle pad at the school development day.

More importantly, they directly experienced the physical and mental benefits that rugby brings and realised that it is very much a game for all with many already signing up to their local rugby club to continue their development.

The day was a complete success with a similar event being planned for year nine and 10 girls.

If you are interested in taking part, please contact Mark or Jess at their respective schools.