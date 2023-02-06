The talented Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School equestrian team were out in force again last weekend, pretty much sweeping the board with their amazing results.

KGGS entered teams and individual riders to jump at the National Schools Equestrian Association UK national qualifier, held at British eventing venue Epworth last Sunday.

The squad was made up of KGGS's incredibly driven riders – Abi Stocker, Sophie Asher, Florence Campbell, Molly Ludlam, Jess Trott, Scarlett Briggs Price, Daisy Dyer, Tabitha Buckley, Harriet Handley-Gill, Lorienna Leeson, Perdy Gale and Lola Wood.

KGGS equestrian team at Epworth qualifiers. (62173982)

KGGS riders gained qualification for the prestigious Arena Eventing Nationals held at the All England Jumping Arena, Hickstead. They jumped in classes with heights ranging from 70cm to 1m, with the talented KGGS riders placing in every single height class.

Perdy Gale took overall first place in the 70cm and second in the 80cm, qualifying her individually for the Nationals, as well qualifying for the Nationals with her team – Harriet Handley-Gill, Molly Ludam and Lorienna Leeson.

KGGS's 90cm team, comprising Jess Trott, Scarlett Briggs Price, Florence Campbell and Molly Ludlam, also qualified again for the Nationals at Hickstead in the spring.

KGGS headteacher James Fuller said: “I was very pleased to hear the results from the KGGS equestrian team competing at Epworth at the weekend. I continue to be extremely proud of the students’ achievements. Well done!”

The eventing team join KGGS's showjumping team which had already qualified for the UK Nationals back in November last year, so the school is now sending a very big squad down to Hickstead in May.

And it is all credit to the hard work and dedication of the girls, their horses, their amazing trainers and the parents and family who support them in achieving so much success

KGGS riders were incredibly well turned out and thanks for that goes to their very generous kits sponsors Grantham Estates.