The teamwork, enjoyment of the game, discipline and respect on display at the weekend’s Lincoln Festival of Rugby showed why the sport of girls’ rugby is among one of the fastest growing.

Kesteven Rugby’s three girls’ squads faced quagmire conditions and equally testing opposition from Boston, Scunthorpe, Grimsby.

Under-18

Captain Lilliemae led Kesteven on the day.

Fifteen minutes into the game, quick ball from a ruck secured by Reid allowed Hermione to ship the ball quickly to Millie who drew her opposite number to put Turnbull into the gap to score under the Scunthorpe post. Her second try came soon after – a carbon copy of the first.

These quick-fire tries spurred on the opposition and they began to gain territory through penalty infringements.

Getting into Ks' 22 zone, Scunthorpe forced over a converted try, but Ks led 12-10 at the break.

The second half started with Turnbull getting her third try of the day. Warren again converted. This was followed by another two tries from Turnbull, taking her tally to five for the day. Warren converted one of them.

With 10 minutes remaining, Scunthorpe fought back to score two unconverted tries, but were unable to level their score of 20 to Kesteven’s 31.

The rugby was outstanding and the defensive effort by both teams was competitive. The winners were all the girls who came away with smiles on their very muddy faces.

Under-15

Fielding two teams, the Kesteven played two games apiece.

Facing Lincoln first, the first team made the most of playing on a full-size pitch. They got off to a quick start with some aggressive running that was reinforced with a dominant pack in the scrum.

Multiple tries from Mia, Niamh, Elliemae, Shona, Sylvie, Beth and Phoebe, in especially challenging conditions, saw Kesteven prevail in their first match of the day, 83-5.

Meanwhile, the second team faced Scunthorpe and chalked up another win for the Black Army girls. Scores from Skye, Hollie, Maisie (3), Ffion (3) and Phoenix (x2) were answered with three from the Scunthorpe side.

Facing Lincoln next, Maisie (3), Ffion (3) and Phoenix (2) replicated their try-scoring ways, with Dom, Meg and Libby also making their mark to together deliver a 50-15 victory over the home side.

The first team’s match against Scunthorpe met with similar success and a 60-10 win for Kesteven, with scores from Phoebe, Issey, Sylvie, Beth and Phoebe before half time, added to by Tilly, Elliemae, Mia and Beth, Mia and Sylvie in the second-half.

Under-13

Kesteven took on their Scunthorpe counterparts under falling rain, but in high spirits.

Kesteven were quick to score the first of many for the afternoon. Bella (6), Brooke S (3) Olivia C (1), Rosie (1), Brooke H (2), Esme (1), Lucy (1), Olivia (1) all put the ball over the line in an encounter that was not about individual presence, but a solid demonstration on how to effectively carve out a performance that showed what a coherent team can achieve.

