Ropsley Colts Girls’ under-11 and under-15 teams have won the club its first silverware for girls.

Both teams triumphed in the final of their leagues’ respective Lincolnshire Women and Girls League Cup. The finals were held at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park.

A brilliant team performance saw Ropsley Colts U11 Girls team claim the league cup title in just their second season together.

Ropsley Colts U11 Girls and coaches Dan Bland and Johnny Edwards.

They beat a well-established Lincoln United side 2-1 to claim victory.

The final was nothing but what the girls deserved after their hard work throughout the season.

It was vital Ropsley started brightly and with their usual intensity – and that is exactly what they did. Straight from the kick-off they showed their eagerness to win the ball and their personal battles.

Up against an organised Lincoln team, Ropsley knew it was going to be difficult, but with excellent defending, particularly from Lacey and Freya, Ropsley started to control the game.

Eva was enjoying her role in midfield with numerous long range shots, but Lincoln’s keeper was on top form to deny any goals.

Even though Ropsley looked in control, Lincoln threatened on the break, with Ropsley keeper Poppy making great blocks and impressing with handling.

But it was Lincoln that took the lead midway through first half with a long range clearance looping in.

This did not diminish the determination of the Ropsley girls and they continued to press for the equaliser in the second half. And they were rewarded at the midway point when a long range strike from Eva found the back of the net – game on.

With confidence high, the girls continued to work hard and, with just 10 minutes to go, Eden received the ball on the edge of the box. Despite being marked by two players, she managed to create a yard of space and unleashed a fierce shot, worthy of winning any final, into the top corner.

After a tense final few minutes, Ropsley managed to hold off Lincoln to claim the win and the title.

Man of the match was awarded to Eden.

The Ropsley line-up comprised Poppy, Amber, Izzy, Isabella, Eden, Lacey, Freya, Zara, Lila, India, Ivy, Olivia, Belle and Eva.

Coach Dan Bland said: “We could not have been prouder of the team – they all worked hard and showed just what a great footballing side they have become.

“To lift the trophy in our first competitive season is tremendous and is testament to the team spirit and the support of their parents.”

The following day saw Ropsley Colts U15 Girls take on Crowland in their final, which ended with a slender 1-0 win for the Colts.

It was a nervous start from the Colts girls which, given the occasion, was fully understandable and Crowland looked strong and pressed from the start.

Ropsley Colts Under-15 Girls with coaches Gary Hopkins and Sean Allison.

And then an unfortunate coming together saw Crowland awarded a penalty. But the ever-amazing Kiera got across her goal to deny the opposition with a great save.

A half time team talk and a tweak in formation saw the girls finally get into their rhythm.

Before long they created a number of chances, narrowly missing the target.

There are not many things certain in life, but one of the things that is almost guaranteed is Emma stepping up to score from a free kick. And from the edge of the area, Emma hit the target with a great strike.

Finally, the deadlock was broken and Ropsley had the lead.

Some top defensive play kept Crowland at bay and the girls got the win that they so thoroughly deserved.

Coach Sean Allison said: “What an achievement for the girls. All the years they’ve been together really shows the bond they have.

“Also the girls who have joined the team in recent times have become part of the Colts family.

“We can not put into words how proud myself and [coach] Gary Hopkiins are of each one of them.”

Player of the match was Amber A. Sean said: “Amber has come on so much this season and her confidence is growing. Myself and Gary both agreed the work she put in both going forward and getting back on the left was exceptional. Well done Amber.”

If any girls would like to go along to train with the Rospley Colts next season, contact Richard Welby or Charlotte Reeves at hello@ropsleycoltsfc.co.uk to register your interest. Sessions are open to girls from U7 to U16.