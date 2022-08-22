By Graham Cowell

Grantham Town must try again on Tuesday night to get past Lincoln United if they want to progress in the FA Cup.

The two sides fought out a goalless draw at Ashby Avenue which left both managers glad to still be in the competition but thinking they could have done better on the day.

“We’ve not conceded which is brilliant as it’s the first time this season,” said Gingerbreads boss Matt Chatfield. “But we’ve not scored either, so it could have been better. At the end of the day, we are still in the Cup, there’s many looking at it tonight who aren’t. We’ve just got to go and win on Tuesday.”

The opening quarter of an hour of the Preliminary Round clash was a very scrappy affair. Lincoln United closed Grantham down well and both defences kept a tight rein on their opponents. The Gingerbreads' Harry Wood was the only player to create anything, but neither of his efforts worried Ben Bottomley in the Lincoln United goal.

Wood was well placed after 15 minutes for Matt McBride to lay the ball back for him. Wood took a touch before unleashing a powerful shot, but again Bottomley saved easily.

Neither side held possession well, but it continued to be the Gingerbreads who looked more likely to create chances. Ricky Miller, making his first start of the season, turned sharply after 22 minutes on the end of another McBride centre, but flashed his shot wide of the mark.

Lincoln United forced their first corner of the game on 26 minutes and should have got a shot in on goal. Callum Foster could not get the ball out of his feet and the chance was lost.

Around the half hour mark, the game burst into life with chances for both sides. First Grantham worked a move on their right. Dan Cocks set up McBride but his effort flew over the top of the goal. Tobias Liversidge immediately hit back with a run at the Grantham defence which ended with a cross-shot missing the target.

Six minutes before the break, Grantham had their best chance of the half. Wood, Miller, and Jonathan Wafula combined well to set up Wafula. His shot was acrobatically turned round the post by Bottomley.

The home side looked sharpest after the break. Louie Jarvis got into some space on the Grantham right. Four minutes into the second half, a cross-field ball should have led to a strike on goal, but Jarvis failed to control it properly and Grantham got back to deny him the chance to shoot. A minute later, the same player ran at the centre of the Grantham defence but shot straight at Dan Haystead.

Corners proved to be the home side’s best way to threaten the Grantham goal. Foster got a good far post header on to a 60th minute flag kick but headed wide. The Grantham defence was tested again on 68 minutes. Stretched to a three on three, they calmly dealt with the threat.

Grantham’s best chance of getting something in the second half came with 20 minutes left. Ashton Hall’s clearing header sent Miller off on a run at the home defence. His shot was goalbound but again Bottomley made a great save to turn the ball over for a corner.

Lincoln United could have snatched the game at the end. As added time loomed, they forced two corners. Both times Foster rose highest to meet the delivery. His first effort was turned over the bar by Matt Tootle, his second went wide and ensured there would be a replay.