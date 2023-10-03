Five of the Belvoir Vale Tennis Club doubles teams have gained promotion for next year’s Leicestershire County Doubles summer season.

The BVTC ladies’ first team, captained by Julia Young, played their final match against Leicestershire C, winning 11-0 to seal promotion to the Leicestershire County Summer Ladies Doubles Division One – the first time in the club’s history.

The BVTC ladies’ second team, captained by Penni Wray, ended their season with a sensational flourish, also victorious in their final match. As a result, they will be playing in Division Three next summer.

BVTC ladies’ first team are, from left – Fran Hansford, Reinette Boucher, Julia Young, Jo Goodberry, Fiona Beale and Carolyn Park. Not pictured are Emma Atkins, Dru Redman, Penni Wray, Linda White and Wendy Bland.

The newly formed BVTC ladies’ third team, the club’s first-ever third team, captained by Sarah Hartland, won promotion into Division Four.

Belvoir Vale over-40s ladies’ doubles first team gained promotion into Leicestershire Division Three. Captained by Jo Goodberry, the team won the division by a clear 13 points, winning 50 out of the 56 sets played.

New to the league this season was a BVTC second mixed team, captained by Steve Wainwright and Carol Fishwick.

Starting in the lowest Division Seven as a newly formed team, they won themselves promotion to Division Six next summer. The mixed first team finished third in Division Six A, missing promotion by the narrowf margin of three games.

BVTC men’s first team, captained by Nigel Daniels, after many injuries and freak results were bottom of Division Two with one game to play.

BVTC men’s first team are Nigel Daniels, Mark Blackburn, Steve Wallace, Ben Cullen, Jamie Wallace and Olly Thomas. Not pictured are Nikki Rae, Jon Fisher, Steve Wainwright, Steve Hayward and Phil Terry.

Because the division was so tight on points, by winning 8-1 in their final match, the men finished fifth out of 10 and remain in Division Two following four consecutive season promotions.

The newly formed men’s second team, captained by Phil Terry, battled hard but will remain in Division Six.

n Belvoir Vale Tennis Club welcomes new members. If you you would like to find out more about the club and what BVTC has to offer, email bvtcmembership@gmail.com or visit their website www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub. All abilities welcome.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club is based in Hose, Leicestershire.