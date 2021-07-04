Three students from three schools in Lincolnshire, all part of the David Ross Education Trust, won gold at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships this year to become the fastest indoor rowers in the UK.

Nichola Sharp, from Charles Read Academy, won the three-minute row, completing a distance of 771m,while students from Humberston Academy and Barnes Wallis Academy won their events.

Nichola beat hundreds of others in her race, with a total of 2,271 male participants and 1,551 female participants entering the championships from schools across the nation.

Nichola Sharp won gold at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships. (48740036)

The David Ross Education Trust is widely known for sporting excellence across all of its 34 academies and invests heavily in ensuring students have access to high quality coaching, equipment, and facilities that help them to grow as athletes in various sports.

Rowing has been a focus for the Trust for eight years, which provides some unique opportunities which are unrivalled in the state education sector.

Students can access afterschool clubs, house competitions, Rowvember, masterclasses and All-Star squads throughout the year, and they also have opportunities to compete in Trust rowing competitions each September, November and December.

The triumph of three DRET students achieving gold this year at NJIORC, and many other great results from the DRET All Star squad, continues to demonstrate the success of DRET’s rowing programme, with many students only trying the sport when they join in Year 7.

In a statement, the Charles Read PE Department said: “Nichola first experienced indoor rowing during Freshers Week at the start of Year 7, last year.

“The once shy girl who joined in Year 7 has grown so much in confidence which has seen her go from taking part in house competitions, to representing the school, to now being a national champion.

“Charles Read Academy have claimed two national titles in this event now in two consecutive years - a fantastic achievement.

“Everyone at Charles Read Academy is extremely proud of Nichola who has showcased perseverance, dedication and resilience to achieve her success. Well done!”

Shane Ward, head of sports enrichment at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their achievements at NJIRC. Winning gold at a national regatta such as this one is no small feat, and we are so excited to see what they go on to do next.

“At DRET, sports is an integral part of school life for our students, and we consistently strive to help our young people grow into the best athletes they can be.

“We will continue to develop our sports provision and ensure that no student misses out on reaching their full athletic potential.”