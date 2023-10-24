Former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School pupil Shona McCallin has announced her retirement from international hockey after a distinguished career.

McCallin has won gold medals at Olympic, European and Commonwealth Games levels but, after careful consideration and 122 caps, she has decided now is the right time to take a step away from international competition.

McCallin made her Olympic debut at the Rio 2016 Games, having been part of the 2015 European gold medal-winning team in London.

Shona McCallin in front of her plaque at the Magnus Sports Centre, Newark. Image: Rob Currell.

She is also one of only a handful of players to have won back-to-back Olympic hockey medals after qualifying for Tokyo 2020 and winning bronze with the team.

McCallin said: "This decision has not come lightly, but after many hours of thought, I know now the time is right. They say when you know, you know.

"Over the last 10 years, interspersed with more injuries than I would have liked, I have been fortunate to be part of some of the most successful of times with GB and England.

"Being able to share these moments with team-mates, staff, friends and family will stay with me forever.

“However, over the last few months, I've come to realise that the mental and physical energy required to be part of the centralised programme is just not there anymore. I am not, and will never be, someone who can only commit to something 80 or 90 per cent.

"After careful consideration, and consultation with family and close friends, I have decided that it is time to hang up my stick when it comes to international hockey.

Shona McCallin with her Olympic gold medal from the Rio Olympics

"It’s time to pass the number 24 shirt to someone new, who I hope can wear it with the same pride, grit and determination I did in every single game. Train hard so matches are easier."

McCallin took up the sport at just six-years-old at the Newark Otters and Beavers club and never looked back.

She was a successful member of England Hockey’s Under 16, Under 18 and Under 21 teams and also captained the latter to the Junior World Cup.

McCallin added: "I am incredibly thankful for the support I've received recently whilst making this difficult decision, especially from my family and close friends.

"Some have been with me from the very start when I was six-year-old Shona starting at Newark Hockey Club.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to my coaches, team-mates, and all the staff who have been a part of my hockey journey. Many are friends for life, and that is the power that sport can have."

Shona McCallin in action for GB Ladies

McCallin won't be saying goodbye to the sport completely and will be representing her club as a player and a coach at the England Hockey Premier Division.

She concluded: "I am continuing to play and coach with Reading Hockey Club while continuing to put effort into my new supplement business, The Ten Per Cent Club. I am excited about what the future will hold.

"As the Great Britain squad work towards an important part of their Paris Qualification journey, I want to wish the players and staff all the best for the upcoming months."