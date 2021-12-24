Various Orders of Merit underwent adjustments over the past two seasons and the Sudbrook Moor Rainbow 2021 Series was played over eight months instead of 12.

The format this time in this very popular event was all eight results to count towards the title and trophy.

Twenty-nine years young, and up and coming enthusiast, Miles Thorndike kept his focus to the conclusion, playing all the events to finish the season with the top aggregate stableford points total of 293.

Miles Thorndike, winner of the Sudbrook Moor annual Rainbow Stableford Series. (53835613)

Miles currently plays off a handicap index of 22 and amongst his eight qualifying competitions, posted three excellent scorecards of 40 points and two returns of 38 points to win The Rainbow “pot of gold” and his first Sudbrook Moor major.

Hot on his heels throughout the series, Andy Stones was runner-up on 281.

A very proud Miles saw his recently retired father Raymond Thorndike finish a creditable third on 276.

Rainbow champion in 2018, Lee Gayton with 262 was in fourth place.

Prizes were also distributed over the two handicap divisions with a dividing line of 20.4. Andy Newman took a consolation prize in the lower division and Roy Nelson in the upper division.