With the coronavirus lockdown causing uncertainty and problems for many sports clubs, Stoke Rochford Golf Club has bucked the trend by increasing its membership.

After seven weeks without play, the club’s parkland course has been in demand since its re-opening last Wednesday when the Government eased lockdown restrictions for non-contact sports such as golf, tennis and angling.

Play is currently restricted to two golfers per slot - and subject to social distancing guidelines - but while competitive golf remains cancelled for the foreseeable future, the club hopes rules will be further eased to allow fourball matches by early June.