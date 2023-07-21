Amanda was back in her familiar successful style with her relaxed and consistent scoring.

Not even the thunderstorm that interrupted the competition, bringing those on the golf course back to the safety of the clubhouse, could unsettle her winning rhythm.

Amanda Roberts and her two trophies.

In fact, her back nine score was three better than her front nine.

This was by far the best golf Amanda has played for a number of seasons and her lowest gross score in nine years of championships.

Amanda’s playing group stated how she made it look effortless, and her comfortable, quality performance earned her the double titles.

The popular winner took home both the Mary Hall Trophy, for the Best Gross score, and the Leglines Trophy for the Best Nett scorecard.

Chris Thompson also looked in line for her first championship title and finished the day as runner-up, seven shots behind the winner.

Third placed Michelle Gayton had a rewarding personal best championship score, including a birdie two, to complete the course eight adrift from the champion.

The Leglines nett scoring was much tighter, with Amanda two shots ahead of both Chris and Michelle who shared second nett. Karren Dearlove, Dee Harrison, Yvonne Geach and Margaret Harvey were ranked in the nett scores.

Meanwhile, the gents were playing their July Monthly Medal with overall winner Neil Baker having a splendid day, returning six under par from his index of 15, now reduced to 14.

Dan Reidy maintained current form to finish one shot off the best. The following were among the prize winners: Barry Rohland, Kev Turner, William Chan, Lee Gayton, Paul McCarthy, Geoff Back and Barry Pogson.

The twos pot was shared by John McLaren on the third, Dave Harrold on the sixth, Martin Corby on the 12th, and Andy Dunderdale on the 16th.