Colin Heighton cruised through the final stages of the Sudbrook Moor Seniors’ 2021 Order of Merit, the Super Stableford Series.

It was Colin’s first golf trophy and one of the section’s majors, all in a year of fine success.

Colin declared that this was an achievement that he had set his focus on.

Colin Heighton shows off his silverware. (53970343)

When, after the national lockdown, the season eventually got started in the month of April, Colin gave it every chance by ensuring he turned out for each of the eight events.

The Super Stableford, colloquially known as the SSSS, is played monthly from championship tees and this year each player’s best six scores counted towards an aggregate final tally.

Two very excellent scores cut Colin’s handicap index from 23 to 19 over the series and he finished comfortably nine points clear of another of the section’s most consistent and regular players, Andy Milner.

Top 10 named in the 2021 Order of Merit: Colin Heighton 225, Andy Milner 216, Nigel Corby 214, John Ronan 214, Roy Nelson 211, Simon Gray 204, Mick Massingham 196, John Morley 194, Sue Watson 193, Geoff Wilkins 192.