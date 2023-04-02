There was so much that was excellent about the day old friends from Pottergate Golf Club, Lincoln, travelled to meet Steve Squires’ team of six pairings at Sudbrook Moor Golf Club.

For both clubs, this was their opening game in the 2023 Matchplay season of the South Lincolnshire Seniors’ League.

The weather was superb, bright, sunny and spring-like. The usual first rate fun, food and friendship were enjoyed and all the pairings put together some great golf, played on an immaculate course.

Sudbrook Moor's 2023 senior team are from left, back – Nigel Corby, Gerry Dunphy, Trevor Whatton, David Guy, Michael Coupland and Ian Mason; front – Mark Murphy, Andy Milner, captain Steve Squires, Mick Massingham, Simon Gray and Richard Cocks.

Steve's 12 looked immensely smart in their brand new team colours. And it was encouraging to see Steve’s selection of pairings flourishing and two new faces, Richard Cocks and Mark Murphy, performing so well, in the very experienced company of Nigel Corby and Andy Milner respectively, and adding points to the team sheet.

The final result was a win for Pottergate, 3.5-2.5, with Sudbrook Moor’s three losses revealing such a fine margin, two matches finishing on the 17th and one on the 18th.

Inevitably, such a tight result was a slight disappointment for home captain Steve’s team, but a great boost for Pottergate who start with three Order of Merit points for an away victory.

Results: Captain Steve Squires and Michael Coupland lost 3 and 1, Nigel Corby and Richard Cocks halved, Gerry Dunphy and Trevor Whatton won 5 and 4, Mark Murphy and Andy Milner won 3 and 2, Mick Massingham and Simon Gray lost 2 and 1, David Guy and Ian Mason lost 1 down.