When the final round-up of the Sudbrook Moor 2021 Orders of Merit was released, Andy Stones (handicap index 9.5) came out top of the Midweek Stableford Ranking.

Andy turned out seven times over the eight month season and amassed top points on aggregate, based on each month’s placing within the field of entries.

Commiserations go to 15 handicap index Paul Burrell who lost on a countback, having also made seven appearances.

Pictured taking part in a friendship tee time fourball are, from left - Andy Newman, Malcolm Edwards who finished ninth in the 2021 Sword of Achievement, Andy Stones and Nigel Corby.

Andy Stones’s handicap record also revealed his 24 entries into the Main Club medals and stablefords, over that same eight months, had produced 163 pars, yielding Andy the Par Tree top prize.

Nigel Corby came through in third place in the year’s Birdie Tree, with 17 recorded birdies on the 12 occasions he had participated in Main Club competitions. Nigel’s handicap index is 4.7.

Andy Stones popped up again in fourth place on the Birdie Tree, whilst Andy Newman recorded 114 pars to complete the season in fifth position on the Par Tree.

And for those not yet mentioned . . . more news to follow next week of other Order of Merit results.