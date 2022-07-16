Cloud cover and a welcome breeze provided Saturday’s Ladies’ Championship at Sudbrook Moor with very tolerable playing conditions.

Zoe Martin showed composure in a field of tough opposition and returned the lowest gross score of the day to claim her second championship title of her young career.

As a newer member, Dee Harrison has been encouraged to participate through the past year and she came through with a truly superb rookie’s score to take home the Leglines Trophy.

Sudbrook Moor Champion Lady Golfer of the Year Zoe Martin (right) and Rookie Champion Dee Harrison. (57938833)

Results: Champion Golfer of the Year – Zoe Martin, runner-up – Amanda Roberts, third equal – Michelle Gayton and Yvonne Geach; Rookie Champion – Dee Harrison.

Cloudless, unrelenting heat on Sunday may well have been destructive to many scores in the Gents’ Championship, a credit to those who were more than survivors and took home the silverware.

The amazing talent of 36-year-old Martin Corby was again in evidence when he claimed his ninth championship title.

Sudbrook Moor's ninth time Gents' Champion Martin Corby (right) and 36-hole Gents' Nett Champion Barry Pogson. (57938830)

Always hungry for another achievement, Martin commands the respect of all who know him. A humble and dedicated home grown member, Martin has returned to full fitness and top form after successful back surgery, and has lowered his handicap to playing off an index of one.

The 36-hole Millennium Trophy and Nett Championship went to competition secretary Barry Pogson who has impressed with his return to good health.

Results: Champion Golfer of the Year – Martin Corby, runner-up – captain Martin Greene, third – Rod Clay; Nett Champion – Barry Pogson, second – Paul Burrell, third – John McSpadyen.