It was a return to full-stretch white tees and a medal format at Sudbrook Moor, because it is April and winter has left.

So, it was a four-way challenge, with Sudbrook Moor’s first trophy of the main club calendar, The Slee Putter, and the first monthly medal round since October 2022; possibly daunting, but not for the majority, with numerous splendid scorecards.

And that goes for overall winner and new trophy holder Gerry Dunphy who elevated his game to a personal best gross score. His 17 handicap index has since been reduced to 15.8.

Gerry Dunphy, winner of the 2023 Sudbrook Moor Slee Trophy. (63494733)

This was a truly excellent winning score from Gerry on a competition day with various pressures for all.

Dan Reidy and Ronie Alipio were equal runners-up and were pipped by Gerry by one shot.

Dan and Ronie had impressive scorecards, playing below their index of 10 and 11 respectively.

Dan surged even further from the rest of the field in The Sword of Achievement Order of Merit, having scored points in every event since its start in December.

Martin Corby took the prize for the lowest gross score, playing from his handicap index of one. After disappointment over the opening three holes, Martin showed his talent for scoring, his brilliance and tenacity, following up with six gross birdies and clawing back to return a level gross par.

Best results from the Gents’ Division for indexes 20.5-54 were from Steve Jessop, Roger Hales, Mick Lincoln and Karl Oetegenn.

Myra Evangelista can be pleased with her winning post-winter medal round to secure the Ladies’ Section prize of the day. Having picked herself up after a fluffy seventh hole, she added a birdie two on the 12th and settled back into a good back nine.

Michelle Gayton and Lilliya Greene were second and third.

The twos pot was shared as follows: 3rd hole, Lee Gayton and Dean Marsden; 6th, Ian Barnes; 7th, Martin Corby and Pedro Morais; 12th, Myra Evangelista; 15th, Martin Corby and Andy Newman; 16th, John McSpadyen and Neil Baker.