The annual Belton Woods Valentine’s Day Mixed Betterball competition took place last Saturday.

Fourteen pairs competed on the Woods Course, culminating in a very enjoyable day, with the presentation afterwards in Stanton’s Bar.

Winners were Debbie Hawley and Simon Storey with 47 points, whilst runners-up were Kim Davies and Rob Harris with 45.

Belton Woods Valentine's Day Mixed Betterball winners Debbie Hawley and Simon Storey are pictured with lady captain Ailsa Lines.

Third place went to Fiona Illingworth and Andy Hey with 44 points, on countback from Liz and Paul Moules.

Nearest the Pin on the fourth hole were Wendy Stewart and Brian Robinson, and nearest on the 11th were Fiona Illingworth and Joe Bates.

+ The fifth round of the Ladies' Winter Challenge, played as a pairs Stableford Greensomes, took place on the Woods Course on both last Wednesday and Saturday.

Wednesday’s WC5 saw six pairs compete and the winners were Caroline Hills and Kim Davies with 34 points. Second place went to Lis Isles and Jacqui Francis with 33 points.

Saturday’s WC5 had eight pairs compete and the victors were Caroline Hills and Lesley Perrin with 30 points. Runners-up with 28 points were Yvonne Walker and Debbie Hawley.

Two Non-qualifying Stableford Competitions took place on the Woods Course on the 1st and 4th February. Winner of the Wednesday Competition was Kim Davies with 30 points. 2nd Gaynor Palframan 25 points. Saturday’s Competition winner was Debbie Hawley with 25 points and 2nd Place with 25 points ocb was Kim Davies.