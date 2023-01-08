Their great connection out on the golf course brought Amanda Roberts and Haley Harding through 2022 as Sudbrook Moor’s champions in the Main Club Pairs’ Betterball Stableford Series.

A brand new year 10 month invitation had had an excellent response from 23 pairs, starting in February and culminating in November; all-comers were welcome.

It was a great pairs field of ladies, gents, and mixed pairs, including husbands and wives and fathers and daughters, and overall a warm success.

Sudbrook Moor Pairs Betterball champions Amanda Roberts and Haley Harding. (61654642)

The scheme demanded a dedication and commitment, with a once a month result, leading to an Order of Merit aggregate of stableford points – each pair’s best six from a possible 10.

By early autumn, it was looking very exciting for the leading five pairs. The opportunities were wide open.

But it was Amanda and Haley who withstood the pressure and fulfilled just what was needed in November’s round. They improved on their lowest score and added an extra six points to their aggregate to take the title with a winning margin of five. Their crème de la crème aggregate of 287 averaged 47.8 points per round.

Runners-up were the very successful pairing of Nigel Corby and Pete Armstrong, with 282, who had had their noses just ahead for quite a time. Father and daughter, Steve and Caroline Davis, took third place with an excellent 272.

Fourth position went to Paul McCarthy and Gerry Dunphy with 269. Commiserations go to the fifth placed pair, Pedro Morais and Ronie Alipio (268 points), whose work commitments prevented them from maintaining their early season top-most position and eventually missing the closing three months.

Others: 6 Andy Newman and Malcolm Edwards 266, 7 Mick Beasley and John Newton 265, 8= Steve and Zoe Martin/Myra Evangelista and Carole Chilcott 262, 10 Roy and Sheila Nelson 260.

Congratulations go to the three pairs who competed in all 10 events – Roy and Sheila Nelson, Nigel Corby and Pete Armstrong, and Paul McCarthy and Gerry Dunphy.

Mention must also be made of the top scorecards returned during the year, with Paul McCarthy and Gerry Dunphy having a September score of 50 points, Andy Newman and Malcolm Edwards a 50-pointer in July, and champions Amanda and Haley a 51-pointer in August.