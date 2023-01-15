The Sudbrook Moor tradition of running a Main Club Mixed Eclectic Series, accumulated from all the monthly results, was resumed in 2022.

A two year resting of the event had been due to partial interruptions to competitive golf caused by the national lockdowns.

However, there was plenty of enthusiasm from the 30 who subscribed to the 2022 prize pot of the annual Order of Merit, with handicaps ranging from seven to 25.

Ronie Alipio, Sudbrook Moor’s 2022 Eclectic champion, holding the Gary Buckle Memorial Trophy. (61765593)

Each player’s best score from each of the 18 holes, throughout the season, contributed to the final results in November.

The computer dealt with 7,244 holes of golf and Ronie Alipio soared to the top, and no-one could quite reach him over the closing months.

As Overall Champion, Ronie’s eclectic score was nett 50, after 50 per cent of his 10 handicap index was deducted.

Ronie proudly received the Gary Buckle Memorial Eclectic Trophy, which is his for the next year.

Second best overall was Dave Sharples on 50.5. The next eight places were tightly packed between nett 50 and nett 53.7. The prizes were allocated in two handicap divisions, with the higher division, for those with an index of 20-plus, won by Tony Bell.

Results: Main Club Mixed Eclectic: 1 Ronie Alipio, nett 50; 2 Dave Sharples, 50.3; 3 Barry Pogson, 50.6; 4 Nigel Corby, 50.9; 5 John McLaren, 51.2; 6 Malcolm Edwards, 52.9; 7 Andy Newman, 53.3; 8 John McSpadyen, 53.6; 9 Andy Stones, 53.7. Handicap Division 20-plus: 1 Tony Bell, 55.8; 2 Michelle Gayton, 59.2; 3 Steve Squires, 60.4; 4 Neil Skelton, 70.3.