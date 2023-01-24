The Sudbrook Moor Pot of Gold has been won by 12.6 handicap index player Steve Ullyatt.

The 2022 Rainbow Order of Merit Series is over for another year and will recommence in March.

It has been more than satisfying to have the whole series successfully completed without a single interruption from snow closures or lockdowns.

Sudbrook Moor Rainbow Champion Steve Ullyatt (61867237)

And it was the closest finish for quite a while, with each player’s best six rounds built into the eventual aggregate prizes, with a share-out from the Pot of Gold.

One of the scheme’s very successful ingredients is the total of 10 opportunities to improve on previous performances and to replace a lower score with an improved card.

There was only one other player pressing Steve for the title and, in the final round, 16 handicap Pedro Morais, needed to improve on his sixth best score, but he finished the series just one stableford point adrift.

Steve Ullyatt was Overall Winner on 225 stableford points, with all results and prizes falling into three Handicap Divisions – 0 to 18, 19 to 28 and 29 to 54.

Final results: 1 Steve Ullyatt 225, 2 Pedro Morais 224, 3 Lee Gayton 216, 4= Nigel Coby and Dave Sweeting 215, 6 Nick Rossington 212, 7 Malcolm Edwards 207; Handicaps 19 to 28 – 1 Steve Squires 213, 2 Roy Nelson 209, 3 Miles Thorndike 207; Handicaps 29-plus – 1 Ray Thorndike 211, 2 Sue Watson 191, 3 Dee Harrison 147.