The 2022 County League match dates were set in concrete several seasons back.

So, Jubilee Saturday’s Inter-Club golf fixture was fitted into the already busy personal and family timetables of 24 gentlemen, intermingled with their street parties, processions, pageants, television and much more.

The scratch teams from Sudbrook Moor and South Kyme took to the tee but first came together for a milestone photograph, joining the nation in a thanksgiving.

Pictured together are the teams of Sudbrook Moor (left) and South Kyme. (57140907)

It had become a more special occasion in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and the four day bank holiday.

Friends from two golf clubs stood together in celebration of the national atmosphere of peace and happiness, sharing an awareness of post-Covid togetherness and the restored freedom and, above all, a special thank you.

The photograph portrays the gratitude for the immeasurable and unwavering stability and leadership that Her Majesty’s reign has brought to the lives of individuals, families and businesses.