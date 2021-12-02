More news, no ads

Belton Park Golf Club's Upper Crust Trophy and Stan Robinson Tankard were played for over the Brownlow course last Sunday.

This competition is only open to single figure male golfers.

The highly prestigious trophies have been won by the finest golfers in the club since 1961 when Donald Clegg first presented it to Belton Park.

Josh Mackey and Andy Macgowan (53265550)

This year, Josh Mackey shot a 73 (net 72) to claim both trophies.

Josh Mackey (right) is pictured receiving the Upper Crust Trophy and Stan Robinson Tankard from Belton Park gents' captain Andy Macgowan.