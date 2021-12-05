Sudbrook Moor's Mick Massingham has been enjoying a winning streak throughout the autumn and has come through as winner of the consolation strand of the Senior Matchplay season.

Geoff Back featured a few weeks ago as the very worthy overall winner of the Ron Boxell Trophy and there has been a time lapse while the semi-finals and final of the Plate have been played.

Mick showed staying power and in one of the quarter-finals met experienced David Guy who he took to the last hole for a one-up result.

Mick Massingham (left) and John Ronan met in the final of the Sudbrook Moor Consolation Matchplay Plate, with Mick winning on the final putt. (53380854)

In the semi-final, a similar battle took place against senior captain Steve Squires, and again Mick went through with a one-up victory.

In the final, Mick met his regular playing partner and best of pals John Ronan, in what they described as a tense 18 holes, especially after the last putt sealed the victory for Mick as Consolation Plate winner.

The seniors wish to thank handicap secretary David Guy for efficiently administering the two matchplay series over the past six months.