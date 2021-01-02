Christmas for two members became the happiest season, when Ian Marshall lit up Julie Anderton’s world with a marriage proposal on the ninth green at Sudbrook Moor.

It was totally unexpected and a delighted Julie replied with a very firm yes.Ian thought that, with their shared love of golf, Sudbrook Moor was the place to make the proposal.

Ian planted the ring box, with its diamond ring, in the putting cup on the green.

Julie putted up and was wondering why a ring box would be left there, when Ian popped the question there and then.

Ian and Julie have taken golf lessons since the May lockdown, and have become club members.

A marriage proposal among members is a first in the Sudbrook Moor history book.

Everyone at Sudbrook Moor joins in wishing Ian and Julie sincerest congratulations for their future together.