Belton Park ladies and seniors played their annual mixed Am-Am last Thursday.

The competition was played over the Brownlow Course, starting on two tees. The early morning chilly conditions turned into a bright, sunny and warm day.

Although it was maintenance week and the greens were a little sandy, the conditions did not detract from the enjoyment of all the participants.

The winning team with Belton Park ladies' and seniors' captains.

The golf was followed by an excellent two course lunch before the presentation to the winning teams.

Results: 1 Helen Long, Anthea Nicoll, Graham Watkin & Graham Secker 88pt; 2 Yvonne Bashford, Sally Knight, Tim Stubbs & Gary Hill 87; 3 Kathleen Bell, Paula Marshall, Pete Long & John Thompson 86; nearest the pin on the 6th hole – Sandra Pask.

The seniors' and ladies' captains jointly presented the prizes and thanked everyone for supporting the event.

Graham Watkin replied from the winning team by thanking all concerned for organising the competition, his excellent playing partners and the catering team for the very enjoyable lunch.