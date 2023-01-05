Ten pairs took part in the Belton Woods New Year’s Day Mixed Betterball on the Woods Course.

It was a dry, fine day but the course was wet and muddy due to the heavy rain the day before.

Finishing first with an impressive 40 points were Gaynor and Rob Palframan.

Winners Rob and Gaynor Palframan receiving first prize from Becky Foster. (61656789)

Runners-up with 35 points were Caroline and Tony Hills.

Caroline and Tony Hills, with Becky Foster presenting the prize for second place. (61656746)

Nearest the pin on the fourth hole were Kim Davies and Tony Hills, and on the 11th hole the nearest the pin prizes went to Gaynor Palframan and Brian Robinson.

Presentation of the prizes took place in Stanton’s. Many thanks to Becky and Bruce Foster for organising a very enjoyable day.