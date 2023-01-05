Muddy Belton Woods Mixed Betterball won by the Palframans
Published: 14:15, 05 January 2023
Ten pairs took part in the Belton Woods New Year’s Day Mixed Betterball on the Woods Course.
It was a dry, fine day but the course was wet and muddy due to the heavy rain the day before.
Finishing first with an impressive 40 points were Gaynor and Rob Palframan.
Runners-up with 35 points were Caroline and Tony Hills.
Nearest the pin on the fourth hole were Kim Davies and Tony Hills, and on the 11th hole the nearest the pin prizes went to Gaynor Palframan and Brian Robinson.
Presentation of the prizes took place in Stanton’s. Many thanks to Becky and Bruce Foster for organising a very enjoyable day.