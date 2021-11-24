Home   Sport   Article

Mick and Martin triumph as Sudbrook Moor Golf Club supports Poppy Appeal

By John Burgess
Published: 10:03, 24 November 2021
 | Updated: 10:04, 24 November 2021

Sudbrook Moor members have generously supported the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal across the entire club in the past two weeks.

There were golfing triumphs for Thursday senior winner Mick Massingham, and Martin Greene emerged as the overall winner in the Main Club November Saturday Monthly Stableford.

The Royal British Legion donated their annual Poppy Golf Gold Medals to the winners.

Mick Massingham (53095616)
In a mixed field of 38 competitors, the Thursday Seniors played their final monthly Super Stableford, in conjunction with the Poppy Medals. A tip-top scorecard of 41 points was returned by 23 handicap Mick Massingham.

Martin Greene (53095622)
The main club event was won by Martin Greene who reduced his handicap index with a very impressive scorecard of 39 points, taking the gold medal on a countback from Malcolm Edwards, also with 39 points.

A superb total of £190 will be forwarded to the Royal British Legion.

