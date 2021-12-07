More news, no ads

The 2021 Belton Park Golf Club Charity Am-Am held earlier in the year successfully raised £6,000 for charities Parkinson’s UK (Grantham Branch), Rainbows Hospice and English/Welsh Blind Golf.

Belton Park Golf Club captain Andy Macgowan and the charity committee of Richard Brighton, Charles Hine, Simon Moore, Terry Guest and Michael Sims presented the cheques.

This year's funds brought the the aggregate total over the past 30 years to more than a quarter of a million pounds.