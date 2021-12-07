Home   Sport   Article

Belton Park Am-Am raises £6k for charities

By John Burgess
-
Published: 10:31, 07 December 2021
 | Updated: 10:32, 07 December 2021

The 2021 Belton Park Golf Club Charity Am-Am held earlier in the year successfully raised £6,000 for charities Parkinson’s UK (Grantham Branch), Rainbows Hospice and English/Welsh Blind Golf.

Belton Park Golf Club captain Andy Macgowan and the charity committee of Richard Brighton, Charles Hine, Simon Moore, Terry Guest and Michael Sims presented the cheques.

This year's funds brought the the aggregate total over the past 30 years to more than a quarter of a million pounds.

Belton Park Golf Club charity committee present a cheque for £2,000 to English/Welsh Blind Golf. (53427638)
