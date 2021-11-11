The current price of fuel keeps many anglers fishing local these days.

That was not so much the case many years ago when Grantham Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster lived in London.

He thought nothing of travelling up to this area to fish the River Trent and the nearby Holme Pierrepont rowing course just outside Nottingham.

BBC TV's 'Gone Fishing' consultant John Bailey and the barbel he caught on the River Wye whilst fishing with Dave Coster. (52919845)

Now Dave lives in Grantham, the Trent is only a short car trip away, but sadly angling is not allowed on the rowing course anymore.

Despite there being so much brilliant fishing in the Grantham area, Dave does occasionally still travel further afield.

On a recent three-hour journey to the River Wye, near Hereford, he met up with top angling author and fishing guide John Bailey. Dave has known John since they both worked for Hardy and Greys some 10 years ago.

These days, John is the consultant behind the popular TV series 'Gone Fishing with Mortimer and Whitehouse'. He took Dave to the same River Wye swim where the famous pair fished in the first series.

The beautiful spot soon produced a fabulous barbel for John, who used an 11ft Avon rod, touch legering with a Scopex boilie as bait.

Dave caught one decent chub trotting with a stick float, but got pestered by lots of small minnows and dace. Switching to a feeder and meat flavoured pellets produced a couple more stunning chub, one estimated by Bailey to be just under 6lb, and then an even bigger specimen to round off a great day.

Dave stayed at the Red Lion Hotel, which is at Bredwardine, a famous haunt for holidaying anglers from all over the country. The hotel is really like a big traditional country pub and restaurant, with its own eight miles of fishing on what many now regard as the top river in the country.

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s fishing adventures at fishingmagic.com