Gonerby crowned Fellowship of Freedom and Reform champions
Grantham and District Bowls Association's Fellowship of Freedom and Reform final was played at Corby Glen on Tuesday night.
Great Gonerby defeated Swayfield by 15 shots overall to lift this year's title.
Great Gonerby 60
Swayfield 45
L. Lord, J. White and I. Lord beat J. Tuckey, M. Lyon and A. Tuckey 23-12; B. Papworth, L. Turner and P. Jones lost to B. Marston, R. Halsey and H. Mumby 16-19; P. Edwards, K. Wilson and M. Massingham beat R. Selby, J. Huckerby and J. Bainbridge 21-14.
Grantham have won the Grantham League Three Wood league and rounded off their campaign with a solid win over Long Bennington.
Grantham 70
Long Bennington 38
R Sowerby T Asher Joe Lewis beat K Kent C Miller D McCarroll 29-11, P Newton J Sayer M Holby beat C McCarroll G Creedy R Miller 21-18, P McGoldrick J Kime B Veasey beat T Forrester M Trunkfield D Froggatt 20-9.
Swayfield 54
Wyndham Park 38
B. Marston, J. Huckerby, H. Mumby beat B. Roberts, S. Dawes, I. Howlett 17-12; J. Tuckey, R. Selby, A. Tuckey lost to J. Strickson, D. Abernethy, T. Oxley 12-17; M. Sharp, M. Lyon, J. Bainbridge beat J. Dawes, M. Heighton, S. Allcorn 25-9.
Harry Hardy Cup
Semi-final
P. Jones lost to S. Dawes 14-21, Jay Lewis beat G. Smith 21-9.
Trophy Trebles
Semi-final
R. Tilley beat V. Wendon 22-20, R. Sowerby beat M. Beaton 32-15.
Lincolnshire ASC
Grantham 51
Nettleham 52
R Barrett R Ottley J Lewis beat C Adams S Raynsford-Smith J Dennison 18-15, J Asher J Hope J Kime beat K Scott A Bateman P Wicken 21-13, C Ottley R Sowerby T Asher lost R Hill T Dines A Dines 12-24.
Belvoir League
Grantham 94
Harlaxton 49
B Smith J Kime T Asher beat C Street P Cooper A Newton 20-16, R Garvin R Sowerby Jay Lewis beat V Newton C Johnson G Raistrick 18-13, P Riches J Sayer B Veasey beat V Cooper C Cawthorn M Bend 21-12, A Gostick M Holby Joe Lewis beat J Raistrick P Johnson K Street 35-6.
Grantham 88
Wyndham Park 53
R Barrett T Asher Jay Lewis beat P Stonehouse J Strickson B Roberts 22-8, P Newton J Sayer M Holby beat D Slade M Heighton S Allcorn 27-21, A Gostick T Smyth Joe Lewis beat N Pantling D Gallagher D Abernethy 18-16, J Asher J Kime B Veasey beat R Barnes J Towle T Oxley 21-8.
Grantham 114
Balderton 43
J Asher J Kime T Asher beat T Hutchins I Pearson T Bennett 30-4, P Riches B Smith Jay Lewis beat D Main M Madison B Pearson 22-14, P Newton J Sayer M Holby beat S Hayes E Weall D Ellis 28-6, A Gostick T Smyth Joe Lewis beat P Hayes B Aldryck C Brooks 24-19.
