Five-year-old New Forest pony Marleydenes Miriam will be competing at the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC, Birmingham, next week.

She will be contesting the New Forest pony Championship, having won the first qualifying class held at the Stoneleigh Horse Show in May this year.

Miriam is owned and produced by Abigail Staff, of Great Gonerby, who bought the pony as a yearling from the breeders.

Abigail Staff and pony Miriam will compete at the Horse of the Year Show next week. (59680790)

Over the last four years, Abigail has trained the pony to be a show ring superstar, qualifying her for the prestigious final at the NEC.

Well known in Great Gonerby, hacking around the village, Miriam is often offered carrots and apples from the village locals as she passes by.

Stabled at her parents' yard in Great Gonerby, Abigail and Miriam have their sights set on a good result at HOYS.

Their the next goal will be to secure a place at the London International Show at Olympia with a qualifying show coming up at at Arena UK, Allington, in two weeks' time.