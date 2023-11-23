As a testament to community support and unity, Downtown Store and Garden Centre has stepped forward to sponsor Gonerby Blue Under 10s.

By sponsoring the team's kit with the shop's logo, this collaboration not only champions the players on the field but also reinforces the interconnectedness between local businesses and the community.

Alastair Gidley, from Gonerby Football Club, said: "With this investment from Downtown and the reversable kit they have sponsored, it will help the club invest the funds set aside for kit and allow us to purchase new equipment for the continual development of grass roots at Gonerby.

Gonerby Blue Under 10s have been sponsored by Downtown Store and Garden Centre.

"Without sponsorship and donations, grassroots football clubs such as Gonerby would not survive.

"We are grateful to all the companies and individuals that continue to show their support at Gonerby."

Gonerby Football Club are always looking for more volunteers and sponsors and anyone interested should email gyfcchair@gmail.com.