Grantham Athletic Club’s Alan Carley won the club ballot for a place in the Virgin Money London Marathon and on April 28, wearing number 24701, Alan achieved an excellent time of 3hr 31min 17sec to finish 7,037th overall.

He was the 5,711th man and 579th in his category of 50-54 years of age. His time was nearly 10 minutes faster than his previous marathon in Boston last year.

“The crowd support was amazing and carries you along, especially in the latter half when your body and mind is trying to tell you to stop,” said Alan. “Many thanks to Grantham AC for this opportunity.”

Also among the runners was GAC life member Paul Davidson who ran as a guide for blind runner Netty Stevens. Paul and Netty achieved a time of 5:17:53 – congratulations to both of them too.