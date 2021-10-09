When Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster first visited the stretch of Grantham Canal known as Two Bridges, above Woolsthorpe back in April, the newly landscaped banks between the new locks were almost bare of vegetation.

A recent return visit revealed a big change has occurred throughout the summer months, with nature taking over again.

Both banks on the stretch between the road bridge and the newly refurbished lock 14 have become heavily fringed with head high Norfolk Reeds.

When Dave first fished this stretch only a few stalks were visible on the far side and in the margins along the towpath. In comparison, this short pound looks like a jungle now.

Dave said: "The good news is this is one of the few places on our local waterway where it’s possible to enjoy a pleasant day’s fishing at the moment, due to the heavy duckweed problem that blights the rest of the canal. This area remains relatively clear of the floating menace."

There has, however, been quite a lot of underwater weed growth, but Dave’s mate Chris has been regularly clearing swims with a large rake attached to a rope.

When the pair fished the canal last week, both caught plenty of small roach, perch and rudd, signalling signs are good for the future.

Things got even better towards the end of the session when Dave landed a decent tench of around two pounds, along with some slightly bigger perch. A few days earlier, his mate Chris also caught a 1.5lb skimmer bream, which added yet another known species, along with the small jack pike that inhabit the canal.

Although Dave spotted a carp on the next stretch along, aptly nicknamed the Carp Pound by controlling club Bottesford and District Angling Association, none have yet been seen or caught on the section between locks 14 and 15.

But there are a few carp in the Half Mile stretch running back towards the Dirty Duck pub. The Carp Pound, which Dave also fished earlier in the year, is badly covered in surface weed and other debris at the moment, making it virtually impossible to wet a line.

