Freiston L&L 1st XI visited Gorse Lane on Saturday (June 12) to face Grantham CC’s 2nd XI, with the visitors winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Freiston’s openers, Richard Paul (30) and Zeeshan Saeed (27), were bowled by Matthew Barry and Rahul Kumar respectively, with Martin Parmley taking the catch for Kumar’s wicket.

Grantham bowler, Neil Stevenson proceeded to take five wickets, including Taimur Mian, who he caught and bowled.

Rahul Kumar bowling for Grantham 2nds. (48276570)

Barry built on his impressive start by taking two more wickets, one of which was Usman Ahmed for a golden duck.

Abdul Moeed, batting fourth for the visitors, remained not out with a score of 30, with Freiston setting a total of 150.

Grantham’s openers, Stewart Mudie and Taylor Fell, made easy work of the chase, scoring 68 and 64 respectively, meaning Grantham won without losing a wicket.

Elsewhere, Grantham’s1st XI also won by 10 wickets, bowling Louth out for 84 and chasing with ease. Grantham’s 3rd XI lost by 129 runs, away to Billingborough.