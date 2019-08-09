Grantham CC's second team played away against Frieston and were sent in to field after losing the toss.

Bolstered by the addition of a few first team players, Grantham displayed some well-disciplined bowling, keeping runs down and taking frequent wickets, not allowing the opposition batsmen to settle.

Rahul Kumar took the first blow, opening the door for a middle order collapse as Frieston struggled from 37 for no loss to 78-6.

Jaden Fell at the crease for Grantham 2nd XI. (14953682)

The opposition continued to struggle, even with their number six adding a valiant 57 runs, as they were all bowled out for 153 runs in the 42nd over.

Neel Stevenson was the bowler of the innings, taking five wickets for 26 runs off his 12 overs. James Dobson and Rahul Kumar each took two wickets and Taylor Fell bagged one.

Unfortunately, the second team continued to struggle with the bat as they lost four early wickets before some stability was brought by top scorers Jaden Fell (27) and James Dobson (25).

Grantham’s final wicket fell in the 45th over ending on 135 runs, just 18 painful runs short of victory.

The third team played at home against Uffington CC in what was to be an absolute thriller of a game.

Uffington won the toss and chose to bat in very humid conditions. Grantham bowlers struggled to break the opening partnership but nevertheless the bowling was accurate and the fielding quite exceptional as the opposition struggled to score more than three runs an over.

Ryan Wilson-Law, whose bowling has improved massively over the past month, finally got the breakthrough as Uffington lost six wickets in quick succession. Uffington ended on 187-6 in their 45 overs with Wilson-Law taking four wickets and quick Theo Mussel taking two.

Chasing 188 for victory, Grantham almost paid the price of being over confident, suffering a batting collapse of epic proportions.

Luckily, opener Sam Durham was the rock of the innings, scoring 65 runs before losing his wicket with 30 runs still needed for victory.

Wickets continued to fall as Grantham still required 25 runs for victory with number 10 Rajat Bhatia and 11 Nick Fruin at the crease.

Over a very tense six over period, the two tailenders managed to score the required runs in a game which could have gone either way.

Grantham won by one wicket, ending on 182-9 in 32 overs, in a brilliant game played in the best of spirits by both teams.

Grantham's Sunday first team played at home against Barnack and chose to bat after winning the toss.

Struggling at first, Grantham's number four James Dobson (26) and five Max Everett (35) steadied the ship.

Captain John Nyumbe, batting at seven, added 30 runs as Grantham ended on 143-8 wickets in 45 overs.

Defending a low score, Grantham bowlers showed some exceptional application with the opposition on 137-9 wickets before play was abandoned due to heavy rain – a shame as it was set to be an edge-of-seat finish.

The Sunday seconds played away against Barkby United and after losing the toss were sent in to field.

Barkby openers flew out the starting blocks and with lady luck not smiling on Grantham, they scored many a run off edges and aerial balls as nothing landed near a fielder.

First change bowler Shaun Simes eventually effected a breakthrough in the 18th over. It was another 10 overs before the next wicket fell with father and son team Dave and Callum Roberts bowling from each end.

Dave took two wickets and Callum one, with Callum also helping a run-out from an accurate throw-in from captain Ben Kennedy-Short.

Barkby ended on a daunting 275 runs from 40 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Grantham knew they required a special performance, needing seven runs an over for victory.

And until the game was eventually abandoned due to heavy rain, they were in a very strong position. Both opening batsmen contributed with Matty Barry ending on 55no and Ryan Wilson-Law scoring a quickfire 39 before falling LBW.

Number three batsman Chris Saunders hit a massive six off the first ball with Grantham on 121-1 from 20 overs as the heavens opened and play was abandoned.