Grantham met Sleaford at Lindum on Saturday in the Lincolnshire Cricket Board Premier League play-off final and had an outstanding afternoon, winning by some 230 runs.

Winning the toss and deciding to bat first, they amassed 296 runs with an impressive display.

After two quick wickets, Joe Kendall and Ben Coddington enjoyed an excellent partnership, with both scoring half centuries.

Grantham CC are, from left, back - Ben Coddington, Elroy Francis, Mark Footitt (captain), Ross Carnelley, Curtis Free, Jaden Fell and coach Mark Fell; front - James Dobson, Joe Kendall. Carl Wilson, Daniel Freeman and Mason Hildreth. (51677149)

They were replaced by James Dobson and Carl Wilson who in turn scored 50 apiece in a mature and very well paced innings.

After a quick resumption, Dobson capped a man-of-the-match performance with some outstanding bowling and soon a weakened Sleaford side, due to Covid withdrawals, were in trouble.

An outstanding catch by Carl Wilson, diving to his left, started the Sleaford collapse.

Supported well by Curtis Free, the wickets continued to fall and Dobson with four and Free with three made sure the total was never threatened. Mason Hildreth mopped up the tail to finish a one-sided match.

It was a great day for Grantham, having finished second in the league, to win the play-off for a second time.

James Dobson was named man of the match and afterwards, at the end of season awards, wicket keeper Carl Wilson won the keeping award, whilst Jaden Fell and Mason Hildreth both won the under-19 awards for best batsman and bowler in the league.

With a very season successful season for the junior section and more players joining the lower teams, it was a fine season of progress for the club who look forward to the next season full of optimism and confidence.

For joining and winter training detail, contact Chantal Davidge at secretary@granthamcricketclub.co.uk or call 07906 125183.