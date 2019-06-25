Grantham Running Club quartet contest Asda Foundation 10K
Four members of Grantham Running Club took part in the Asda Foundation Nottingham 10K last Sunday.
The event this year took on a new route in the University of Nottingham campus, which made the race a testing, undulating affair, with nearly 400ft of elevation gain.
First home for GRC was Stefan Latter in 43min 58sec, followed by Sam Dodwell in 46:13, with Paul Kelly a minute behind in 47:34 and Caroline Davis coming in at 50:48.
The testing course meant there were no personal bests on the day but the four were pleased to all be within a couple of minutes of their best and all complimented the organisers on the slick operation of the race and quality goodie bag for finishers.
There were 1,142 finishers.
