Four members of Grantham Running Club took part in the Asda Foundation Nottingham 10K last Sunday.

The event this year took on a new route in the University of Nottingham campus, which made the race a testing, undulating affair, with nearly 400ft of elevation gain.

First home for GRC was Stefan Latter in 43min 58sec, followed by Sam Dodwell in 46:13, with Paul Kelly a minute behind in 47:34 and Caroline Davis coming in at 50:48.

The testing course meant there were no personal bests on the day but the four were pleased to all be within a couple of minutes of their best and all complimented the organisers on the slick operation of the race and quality goodie bag for finishers.

There were 1,142 finishers.