Four members of Grantham Running Club headed to the capital in glorious spring sunshine to take part in the second London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Starting on Pall Mall and finishing by Downing Street, as the race’s title implies, the race packs in many of London's most iconic landmarks, including Big Ben, St Paul's Cathedral, Nelson's Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye.

First home for GRC was Ian McBain in 1hr 37min 38sec, who was using the race as training for an upcoming spring marathon.

Ian McBain of Grantham Running Club at the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday 24th March 2019. (8376945)

A delighted Sam Dodwell followed in 1:47:43, bettering his previous personal best set at the Great Eastern Run by just shy of three minutes.

Kate Marshall was next to finish in 2:23:07.

A below-par Kate was feeling unwell with sinusitis but was still determined to take part as finishing the race meant she raised more than £800 for Make-a-Wish, a charity that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Last but not least for GRC was Vicky Platt, who was taking part in her first ever half marathon.

Just looking to get around and finish, like all the other GRC runners taking part, she enjoyed the amazing scenery and fantastic support given by the crowd and volunteers.

Vicky set a benchmark of 2:38:24 upon which to target in her next half marathon.