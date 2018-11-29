On a somewhat chilly but dry Sunday, six members of Grantham Running Club took part in the Doncaster 10km road race.

Starting at the racecourse, the course ran through the heart of the town. Part of the route was an out-and-back arrangement, so the GRC contingent were able to look out for fellow clubmates coming past in the opposite direction, with all the accompanying high fives and shouts of encouragement evoking a great feeling of team spirit.

Runners then had the thrill of finishing right in front of the main grandstand on the racecourse, with the crowds shouting them down the home straight. They were all then rewarded for their endeavours with a smart medal, a welcome hot chocolate and a slightly less obvious snack for an athlete – a pork pie.

GRC Runners at the 2018 Doncaster 10K, held on Sunday 25th November. (5646358)

The route was relatively flat which meant a number of GRC members were able to achieve personal bests, and overall the course was fast and favourable.

First back for GRC was Kevin Kettle who was pleased with his new PB of 44min 8sec, beating his previous best, set in June’s Summer Solstice, by nearly a minute. Next was Richard Taylor in a time of 52:28, a minute outside his PB set at Nottingham earlier in the year.

Vicki Ball romped home in a time of 54:11, knocking more than two minutes off her previous best. Sylv Hull followed and was pleased to finish her first 10km race in under an hour at 59:27.

Rachel Kettle, who came home in 1:03:38, improved on her previous best time by just under a minute. Louise Kennedy was thrilled to produce a PB of 1:06:14, shaving hard won seconds off her previous best.

The race was given a big thumbs up, being very well organised with great support on the street and in the grandstand, plus a good chance to PB.