Grantham Tennis Club men's team promoted for second successive season
Under the bright lights of Grantham Tennis Club, Grantham E team fought out the league decider with Keyworth.
The league's two undefeated teams went head to head in the top of the table, winner takes all clash.
It was close, but Grantham came through winning five matches to three, with one draw and a final tally of 64-44 games won for the victory.
This means Grantham E are champions and promoted for the second season running.
The team, comprising captain Simon Heath, Rod Booth, Matt Evans, Tim Bradley, Marcus Wilkinson and Tim Sutton, duly celebrated at a local hostelry and an Indian restaurant.
