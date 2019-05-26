Grantham College Football Centre of Excellence’s first team have capped an excellent season by securing a second consecutive promotion.

Grantham pipped New College Stamford to second place by a single point, having won 11 of their 16 league fixtures.

They will play at the highest level of college football next year.

Grantham College Football Centre of Excellence celebrations. (10882823)

The team, which also managed to reach the last 16 of the national cup, crowned their remarkable achievements with a celebration at the college.

Head coach Alex Cross was delighted with the growth of the club in the last year and was looking forward to the future with plenty of anticipation.

He said: “It has been a fantastic year and a fantastic achievement to secure back-to-back promotions. We have seen significant progression in all of the players involved.

“We have started our planning for next season to make sure we are competitive at the highest level of college football.

“None of the players could have achieved what they have this year without our excellent, dedicated staff, so a massive thank you goes to Rob, Joe, Tom, Dan and Bhasker.”

+ To be a part of the Football Centre of Excellence, with training delivered by UEFA-licensed coaches, find out more at www.grantham.ac.uk/sport-academies/football-centre-of-excellence/