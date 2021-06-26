Grantham CC’s 1st XI beat Sleaford by eight wickets at Gorse Lane last Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sleaford’s openers, Shaan Patel and Aayush Patel, managed a partnership of 20 before Aayush was out for lbw from a James Dobson delivery. Thomas Willoughby came in to bat at three, but could only muster two runs before he was caught by Jaden Fell from a Daniel Freeman ball.

James Dobson bowling for Grantham 1st XI. (48510059)

Sleaford were 46-2 at this point, as Evan Jones stepped up to the crease. Patel and Jones managed to reach 123 runs before the next wicket fell.

Patel was dismissed for 57 after being caught by Ross Carnelley. Elroy Francis claimed the wicket. Shortly after, Jones was caught by Carl Wilson from a Mark Footitt delivery, but not before Jones reached his half century.

Next out for Sleaford was Andy Hibberd, who scored a total of six before he was bowled by Curtis Free. Kieran Harbron went next, as Carl Wilson took his second catch of the day, this time from an Elroy Francis ball. Sleaford were 148-6, and remained on this total as Cameron Hall was out for a duck after an lbw.

Curtis Free bowling for Grantham 1st XI. (48510049)

Sleaford’s wicket keeper, Matthew Wing managed eight runs from 22 not out, as the bottom order Ben Glendinning, Drew Harbron and Joe Peck all fell for ducks at the expense of Mark Footitt, claiming his second, third and fourth wickets of the day.

Sleaford finished with a total of 161, with Fell and Carnelley opening Grantham’s run chase. The pair reached 91 before losing a wicket. Carnelley was caught for 42 by Wing from a delivery from Sleaford captain, Peck.

Joe Kendall joined Fell at the crease, but could only manage two runs from two balls before he was out for lbw, again from a Peck delivery.

Ben Coddington came in and, alongside Fell, eased towards the 162 target. Fell’s final score was 80 runs, while Coddington managed 27.

Elsewhere, Grantham’s 2nd XI were beaten by Sleaford 2nd by two wickets away from home. Grantham were all out for 154, with Sleaford 156-8.

Meanwhile, Grantham 3rd lost by eight wickets at home to Moulton Harrox 2nd. The hosts were all out for 80, with the visitors losing just two wickets during their chase.