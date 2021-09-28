Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster has been continuing to explore the network of drains around the Boston area, discovering yet another interesting venue called the Hobhole.

There are miles of this waterway to explore and much of it is not affected by surface weed – like so many places are in the fens that are at the moment.

There was hardly any underwater growth either, possibly because on a previous scouting trip to the area Dave noticed a nearby pumphouse was pushing a deluge of water through, making it flow like like a river.

When Dave went back to have a fish near a road bridge at a place called Long Hedges, a lot of noisy activity was going on due to the surrounding fields being harvested.

Dave said: "Big lorries and tractors were constantly rumbling along the road, but none of this put the fish off."

With a good depth of nearly six feet, Dave found that light pole tackle presented close in was best, catching lots of perch, roach, skimmers and hybrids; nothing massive, but the average size of the fish was big enough to accumulate a good weight, not far off double figures.

Dave said: "A large percentage of the catch was made up with hybrids, making it hard to tell if they were a mixture of roach and common bronze bream, or possibly roach and silver bream. They were certainly unusually pale in colour."

Feeding regular balls of groundbait laced with casters and worm brought best results, fishing red maggots on a small hook.

Dave said: "The far bank along this stretch had plenty of potential fish holding cover, with rushes and overhanging bushes along much of the length."

Dave did have a serious go for bigger fish, because this drain has thrown up some large hauls of bream in the past, along with good-sized tench and perch.

But finding these fish is not likely to be easy with so much water for them be in, bearing in mind the Hobhole is connected to other drains like the Cowbridge, which in turn joins up with the Maude Foster. Well worth another look in Dave’s opinion.

Day tickets cost £5 and are available from the Boston and District bailiff on the bank.

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s angling adventures on fishingmagic.com